Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has reassured residents of the state that his administration remains committed to delivering development projects that directly impact lives at the grassroots. The governor made the assurance while felicitating with Muslims in Nigeria and across the world during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Dutse. Governor Namadi…...

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has reassured residents of the state that his administration remains committed to delivering development projects that directly impact lives at the grassroots.

The governor made the assurance while felicitating with Muslims in Nigeria and across the world during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Dutse.

Governor Namadi thanks the people of Jigawa State for their continued support, understanding, and cooperation with his administration, describing peace and unity as key drivers of development.

He says his government will continue implementing its 12-point development agenda aimed at improving critical sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and youth empowerment across the state.

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The governor also calls on residents to sustain prayers for peace, stability, and progress in Jigawa State and the country at large.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque, Dr. Musa Bala, is urging politicians to avoid the use of political thugs and violence as the country gradually approaches the 2027 general elections.

Delivering his Eid-el-Kabir sermon shortly after leading thousands of worshippers in the two raka’at prayers, the Islamic cleric says Islam does not support violence, intimidation, or the misuse of youths for political interests.

Dr. Musa Bala warns that politicians who use young people to cause unrest during campaigns and elections will be accountable before Allah.

He also urges leaders to focus more on improving the welfare of ordinary citizens, especially at a time many families are facing economic challenges.

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The cleric further calls on Muslims to avoid division, embrace peaceful coexistence, and continue praying for unity and national stability.