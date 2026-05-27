President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and retired aviation supervisor, Alhaji Ashafa Ajibola Erogbogbo, on the occasion of his 100th birthday anniversary. In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday, the President described attaining the age of 100 as a rare blessing and a reflection of a life devoted to…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and retired aviation supervisor, Alhaji Ashafa Ajibola Erogbogbo, on the occasion of his 100th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday, the President described attaining the age of 100 as a rare blessing and a reflection of a life devoted to discipline, integrity and service to humanity.

Tinubu joined members of the centenarian’s family in thanking God for what he described as a remarkable century-long journey marked by contributions to national development.

According to the President, Erogbogbo served diligently at the Government Printing Press, the Nigeria Customs and Excise Service, and later at Shell Company Nigeria Limited, where he was a retired aviation supervisor.

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“Reaching 100 years is a remarkable milestone, a rare blessing, and a reward for a life of discipline, dedication, integrity, and selfless service to humanity and the nation,” Tinubu stated.

The President also commended the celebrant’s contributions to community development in Ikorodu, Lagos State, describing him as a respected leader and mentor whose lifestyle and counsel continue to inspire younger generations.

Tinubu further noted that Erogbogbo, who is the father of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, remains mentally sharp and cheerful despite his age.

“It is noteworthy that you, the father of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), remain sharp of mind and warm of spirit at this advanced age,” the President said.

He also expressed anticipation for the release of the centenarian’s autobiography titled, “Echoes of Grace: The Journey of a Century,” published to commemorate the milestone.

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Tinubu prayed for continued good health, peace, strength and happiness for the elder statesman as he celebrates his centenary.