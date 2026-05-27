The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odu Ward 2, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, has suspended Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho over alleged anti-party activities, in what stakeholders described as a decisive move to protect the unity, discipline, and electoral future of the party in Kogi East. The suspension…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odu Ward 2, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, has suspended Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho over alleged anti-party activities, in what stakeholders described as a decisive move to protect the unity, discipline, and electoral future of the party in Kogi East.

The suspension followed a resolution reached by the Ward Executive Committee at its meeting held on May 26, 2026, after reviewing what party leaders described as “protracted anti-party activities” by the Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District.

According to party officials, Senator Echocho had allegedly been hobnobbing with opposition leaders and engaging in negotiations aimed at defecting from the APC following his disappointing performance during the party’s political consultations and internal processes. Party leaders said the moves were part of efforts to actualize what they described as a self-serving third-term agenda.

The Ward EXCO further accused the Senator of consistently working against the interests of the APC despite benefitting from the platform for eight years. The party alleged that he failed to deliver his polling unit during the 2019 and 2023 governorship elections and did not provide the expected leadership during critical political contests in the state.

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Speaking with journalists shortly after the announcement, a prominent APC chieftain, Mallam Nasiru Musa, described the action taken by the party as timely and necessary to preserve the integrity of the APC in Kogi East.

“Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho’s activities have become cancerous to the party. For eight years, he served himself and his family while the people suffered neglect and poor representation,” he said.

“We can no longer accommodate a Senator who failed the people and has shown desperation to pull down the house simply because the party and the people rejected his third-term ambition.”

Stakeholders across the senatorial district have also continued to express disappointment over what they described as the lack of visible impact from the Senator’s representation, insisting that the APC must continue to prioritize loyalty, service, and the collective interest of the people above personal ambition.

Party faithful in the area commended the Ward Executive Committee for what they described as a courageous and disciplined step aimed at cleansing the party of individuals allegedly working against its stability and progress.

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The suspension letter, signed by members of the Ward Executive Committee, emphasized that the decision would serve as a deterrent to party members whose actions threaten the unity, growth, and electoral strength of the APC in Kogi State.