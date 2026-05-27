Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged winner of the presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election. Official results announced by the party’s electoral committee show that Atiku Abubakar polled a total of 1,846,370 votes to defeat his closest challengers in a…...

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged winner of the presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Official results announced by the party’s electoral committee show that Atiku Abubakar polled a total of 1,846,370 votes to defeat his closest challengers in a contest that has already sparked controversy within the party.

Former minister and businessman Hayatu-deen secured 177,120 votes, while former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, who also served as Minister of Transportation in former President Buhari’s administration, polled 504,117 votes.

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According to figures released by the party, the ADC has a total registered membership of 3,113,599, while total votes cast in the exercise stood at 2,527,977.

The outcome of the primary, however, has deepened tensions within the opposition party, as both Rotimi Amaechi and Hayatu-deen had earlier rejected the process, alleging widespread electoral irregularities and violations during the conduct of the exercise.

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The aggrieved aspirants accused the party leadership of failing to guarantee a level playing field, raising concerns over transparency, vote collation procedures, and internal democratic standards.

Despite the protests, party officials insist the exercise was credible and reflected the will of ADC members across the country.

Atiku Abubakar’s emergence is expected to reshape opposition politics ahead of 2027, especially as conversations intensify over coalition-building, realignments, and efforts by opposition figures to challenge the ruling APC in the next presidential election.