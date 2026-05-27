Spanish giants Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in a deal reportedly worth more than €80 million. The transfer development was confirmed by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a post shared on his official X handle. According to Romano, Newcastle United…...

Spanish giants Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in a deal reportedly worth more than €80 million.

The transfer development was confirmed by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a post shared on his official X handle.

According to Romano, Newcastle United accepted Barcelona’s offer after negotiations involving the club’s board and Saudi-backed owners.

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“Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, here we go! Official bid accepted now by Newcastle board and Saudi owners,” Romano wrote.

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He disclosed that the deal includes a fixed transfer fee of €70 million alongside additional payments expected to push the total package beyond €80 million.

“€70m fixed fee plus add-ons to bring final package over €80m for #NUFC,” he added.

Romano further revealed that Gordon is expected to travel to Spain for medical examinations and to finalise contract formalities with the Catalan club.

“Gordon is set to travel tomorrow for medicals and contract signing tomorrow.

“Anthony Gordon plans to fly to Barcelona tomorrow for medical tests and contract signing,” he stated.