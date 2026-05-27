Authorities in Kolkata, India, have begun efforts to secure and possibly dismantle a giant statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi after engineers declared the structure unsafe. Workers were seen climbing the 21-metre golden-coloured statue on Wednesday, fastening ropes around the structure in an attempt to stabilise it as concerns…...

Authorities in Kolkata, India, have begun efforts to secure and possibly dismantle a giant statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi after engineers declared the structure unsafe.

Workers were seen climbing the 21-metre golden-coloured statue on Wednesday, fastening ropes around the structure in an attempt to stabilise it as concerns grew over its safety.

The statue, which depicts Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy, was unveiled in December during the footballer’s “GOAT Tour” of India.

However, a legislator in West Bengal, Sharadwat Mukherjee, told AFP that government engineers had discovered structural issues with the monument.

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“The statue of the Argentine football legend in the city of Kolkata was found unsafe by engineers of the West Bengal government,” he said.

“We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind.”

The towering structure overlooks a busy roadway in the eastern Indian city, prompting authorities to move quickly to prevent possible danger to residents and motorists.

Mukherjee said officials were still working out how to safely dismantle the statue, admitting the operation was proving difficult.

“Removal has proved easier said than done,” he said. “We are planning to remove the statue at the earliest opportunity.”

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He did not disclose whether the statue would later be relocated and reinstalled elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Messi is expected to lead Argentina national football team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, where the defending champions will begin their campaign against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.

Although the Inter Miami forward has yet to formally confirm his participation, he is widely expected to feature in what could be his sixth World Cup appearance, equalling a tournament record.