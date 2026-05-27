Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has commissioned 14 newly completed road projects across Osisioma, Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and boost economic activities in the state. Otti disclosed this in a post shared on his X handle, where he said…...

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has commissioned 14 newly completed road projects across Osisioma, Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and boost economic activities in the state.

Otti disclosed this in a post shared on his X handle, where he said the projects reflected his administration’s commitment to transforming Aba and unlocking the economic potential of Abia State.

The governor listed the completed roads to include Aro Amano–Eke Aro Road, Adaelu Road, Geometric Road, Afule Road, Assemblies of God Church Road, Nwogu Ajagba Street, Nwala Street, Sacred Heart Street, Elizabeth Avenue, Nigerian Brewery Ring Road, Etche Road, Mosque Road, Crystal Park Road and Kingdom Hall Street.

According to him, the projects are aimed at improving connectivity, reducing traffic congestion and supporting industrial growth within the commercial city.

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Otti noted that Geometric Road, which was previously in poor condition, has now been transformed and is attracting industries and business opportunities.

He added that Afule Road was constructed as a strategic bypass to reduce pressure on the Aba–Owerri Road, while Adaelu Road demonstrated the speed and efficiency of the project teams handling the developments.

The governor also announced the flag-off of the first phase of the 4.9-kilometre Aba Ring Road project under the Greater Aba Development Authority.

He said the ring road project would help decongest the Aba metropolis, improve access to neighbouring states including Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State, and further drive urban renewal and economic expansion.

Otti stated that the projects were executed with attention to quality, including proper drainage systems, street lighting and durable construction standards.

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“As we mark three years in office, these projects are proof of growth and progress, opening new pathways to prosperity for our people. Aba is rising, and together we are shaping the future Abia deserves,” he said.