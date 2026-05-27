The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called for national unity, faith, and collective sacrifice as Nigerians join the Muslim faithful in celebrating Eid al-Adha 1447 AH. In his goodwill message marking the 2026 Eid celebration, Agama extended warm felicitations…...

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called for national unity, faith, and collective sacrifice as Nigerians join the Muslim faithful in celebrating Eid al-Adha 1447 AH.

In his goodwill message marking the 2026 Eid celebration, Agama extended warm felicitations to Muslims across the country and expressed prayers for peace, prosperity, and continued progress for Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria, I am delighted to extend warm and heartfelt felicitations to all our Muslim brothers and sisters, our valued stakeholders, and our compatriots across the length and breadth of this great nation, as we mark the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha 1447 AH,” he said.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), who demonstrated unwavering obedience to Almighty Allah.

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Agama described the occasion as one that carries deep spiritual and moral lessons that transcend religion and speak to humanity as a whole.

He noted that the story of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS) reflects the essence of true faith, discipline, and surrender to divine will.

“The lesson of Ibrahim’s sacrifice speaks not only to Muslims, but to the heart of every person of genuine faith — a reminder that the truest measure of character is not measured by what we possess, but by what we are willing to relinquish in service of a higher and nobler purpose,” he stated.

Agama further encouraged Nigerians to embrace the values of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity during the festive period, noting that such virtues are essential for building a more cohesive and equitable society.

He urged citizens to extend kindness to the less privileged and strengthen bonds within families and communities, especially during the Eid celebrations marked by prayers, charity, and the sharing of sacrificial meat.

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“As families gather in love, share in the blessings of Qurbani, and extend generosity to the less privileged in their communities, we are collectively invited to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, compassion, and solidarity that form the bedrock of a just and cohesive society,” he added.

Linking the spiritual meaning of Eid to national development, the SEC boss said nation-building requires a similar spirit of sacrifice and trust in institutions.

“In this sacred season of sacrifice, I am reminded that the work of building Nigeria’s capital market is itself an act of collective sacrifice and shared faith — faith in the vast and unrealised potential of our nation, and faith in the resilience and ingenuity of our people,” Agama said.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s capital market, ensuring transparency, inclusiveness, and investor confidence.

“At the Securities and Exchange Commission, we remain resolutely committed to cultivating a market that is transparent, inclusive, and worthy of the trust that every Nigerian investor places in us,” he said.

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Agama also extended special prayers to Muslim faithful returning from the holy pilgrimage of Hajj, wishing them safe return and acceptance of their worship.

“To the millions of our Muslim faithful who are returning from or completing the blessed pilgrimage of Hajj in the holy city of Makkah — may Almighty Allah accept your Hajj, grant you Mabrur, cleanse your hearts, and bring you safely home,” he prayed.

He concluded by wishing all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous year ahead, saying, “Eid al-Adha Mubarak. May Allah’s boundless mercy, peace, and abundance rest upon us all, our families, and our beloved nation Nigeria.”