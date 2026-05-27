Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, joined other Muslim faithful at the Okene prayer ground, where prayers were offered for the peace, unity, and economic growth of the state. The governor reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu and commended the ongoing people-oriented reforms aimed at improving the economy and…...

Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, joined other Muslim faithful at the Okene prayer ground, where prayers were offered for the peace, unity, and economic growth of the state.

The governor reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu and commended the ongoing people-oriented reforms aimed at improving the economy and the welfare of citizens.

Governor Ododo noted that the celebration goes beyond festivities, emphasizing compassion, brotherly love, and sacrifice.

He said his administration remains committed to implementing people-driven policies aimed at improving the living conditions of residents across the state.