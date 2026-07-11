All is now set for the one-day working visit of First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu to Kogi State, where she will flag off a women empowerment scheme, inspect the National Community Food Bank Project for the North Central zone, and commission the new Kogi State Treasury House. The First Lady…...

All is now set for the one-day working visit of First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu to Kogi State, where she will flag off a women empowerment scheme, inspect the National Community Food Bank Project for the North Central zone, and commission the new Kogi State Treasury House.

The First Lady is expected to begin her engagements at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja, where she will be received by Governor Usman Ododo, his wife, Sefinat Ododo, senior government officials, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

The visit is expected to highlight women empowerment, food security and infrastructure development, while reinforcing collaboration between the Federal Government and Kogi State on key development initiatives.