The Nigerian Army has explained how a month-long, intelligence-driven operation involving multiple security agencies led to the rescue of the 44 pupils and teachers abducted by suspected terrorists in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State....

The Nigerian Army has explained how a month-long, intelligence-driven operation involving multiple security agencies led to the rescue of the 44 pupils and teachers abducted by suspected terrorists in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victims were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, during attacks on schools in the Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota communities.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the Army said the rescue followed carefully planned and executed operations led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General CR Nnebeife.

According to the statement, the operation brought together personnel from the Office of the National Security Adviser, including the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Defence Headquarters, Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as local vigilantes, hunters and the Oyo State Amotekun Corps.

The Army said the operation lasted for more than one month and was aimed at identifying the suspected kingpins behind the abduction, dismantling their networks and logistics chain, and destroying their hideouts within the Old Oyo National Park and other locations.

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It disclosed that security operatives made multiple arrests in Oyo State and other parts of the country, disrupting the group’s operations and placing sustained pressure on the kidnappers, which ultimately resulted in the unconditional release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

The military noted that the operation was deliberately executed with caution to prevent collateral damage and ensure the victims were rescued unharmed. It, however, acknowledged that some security personnel suffered casualties during the operation.

The Army added that the rescued pupils and teachers are receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital and will subsequently be handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

Major General Nnebeife, on behalf of all participating security agencies, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the strategic guidance, support and resources that contributed to the success of the operation.

He also thanked Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, other Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Directors-General of the DSS and NIA, as well as other security agencies for their cooperation throughout the operation.

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The Army commended media organisations and Nigerians for their patience and confidence in the country’s security architecture, urging members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to enhance ongoing efforts to protect lives and property.