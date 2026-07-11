Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima on the successful rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State....

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima on the successful rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

Kalu also rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly the parents and relatives of the victims, over the heartwarming development.

The Deputy Speaker said President Tinubu has fulfilled his promise of not resting on his oars until the abducted children were returned safely.

He commended the gallant security forces for the successful operation, applauding their patriotism and the deployment of high-level intelligence and skills that produced the tangible results.

While commiserating with the family of the teacher who lost his life, Mr Kalu reiterated government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the National Assembly remains committed to working with other arms of government to strengthen national security and ensure the safety of citizens at all times.