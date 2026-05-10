Hansi Flick is expected to lead FC Barcelona against Real Madrid in the El Clásico clash at Camp Nou, despite recent reports of him coping with the loss of his father. Flick lost his father on Sunday morning, hours before the El Clásico match. The development was disclosed in a…...

Hansi Flick is expected to lead FC Barcelona against Real Madrid in the El Clásico clash at Camp Nou, despite recent reports of him coping with the loss of his father.

Flick lost his father on Sunday morning, hours before the El Clásico match.

The development was disclosed in a statement posted on Instagram by popular sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to him, Flick has not travelled to Germany since the death of his father but remains focused on guiding FC Barcelona as they prepare for their La Liga decider against their rivals.

Romano wrote, “The father of Hansi Flick has passed away this morning, in the early hours before El Clásico. Flick informed both the dressing room and the board this morning, still expected to lead the team tonight.”

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He added, “Hansi Flick wants to lead the team today, even after losing his father in one of the saddest moments of his life. Flick has not travelled back to Germany, helping his team until the very end and then going back to his family after that.”

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth handed Diego Simeone’s side a first-leg advantage against the Blaugrana.