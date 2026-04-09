Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick, has criticised VAR intervention after a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth handed Diego Simeone’s side a first-leg advantage against the Blaugrana. Hansi Flick said his side lost to Atlético Madrid in the…...

Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick, has criticised VAR intervention after a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth handed Diego Simeone’s side a first-leg advantage against the Blaugrana.

Hansi Flick said his side lost to Atlético Madrid in the first-leg tie at the Camp Nou due to a lack of luck. Citing an off-ball violation, the Blaugrana boss expressed fury after a bizarre handball incident involving Marc Pubill went unpunished by both the referee and the VAR room. ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Movistar after the final whistle, Flick questioned the very foundation of the technology’s implementation in the elite European competition. “I don’t know why VAR didn’t intervene… It’s unbelievable. We all make mistakes, but with this type of situation… Why do we have VAR? It should be a penalty and a second yellow for the player,” Flick stated in a clearly agitated tone. Barca defender Gerard Martin echoed his manager’s sentiments regarding the lack of a penalty and a second booking for Pubill. “The goalkeeper plants the ball down and plays it. The player stops it with his hand. The referee doesn’t see it live, but the VAR has to tell him,” Martin remarked. Read Also Fermin Lopez’s Brace Seals Place In Barca’s Top Squad

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While the handball caused the late-game outcry, the red card shown to Barcelona’s 18-year-old defender, Cubarsi, just before half-time pushed the advantage towards Atletico.

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The young defender was shown a straight red card for a foul on Giuliano Simeone, who was adjudged to be through on goal.

Julian Alvarez capitalised immediately, curling the resulting free-kick into the top corner to give the visitors the lead.

Flick expressed dissatisfaction with the referee and VAR decision, saying, “Maybe it’s deserved, maybe it’s not… I’m not sure if he touches him enough because the ball was behind them. But the situation in which Pubill touches it with his hand and the referee doesn’t give anything, for me, is very clear.”

Flick added, “On the first goal, we needed to defend much better, and the red card led to a free-kick goal. We could’ve done better.