England manager Thomas Tuchel has defended his controversial squad selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting he has “no fear” over leaving out several high-profile players as he targets global success with the Three Lions. The German tactician omitted a number of established stars from his final squad for…...

England manager Thomas Tuchel has defended his controversial squad selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting he has “no fear” over leaving out several high-profile players as he targets global success with the Three Lions.

The German tactician omitted a number of established stars from his final squad for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, including Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Also left out were Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton in one of the boldest squad decisions by an England manager in recent years.

Speaking at Wembley on Friday, Tuchel said his focus was on building a balanced and united team rather than assembling the most individually talented players.

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“From day one we were very clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select the best 26 most-talented players,” he said.

“Teams win championships, it’s as simple as that.”

The former Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain manager admitted that some difficult sacrifices had to be made during the selection process.

“It was a given that from these 55 players, we have to leave some extraordinary talents and extraordinary personalities at home,” Tuchel stated.

“I like these kind of decisions, even if it took us weeks and sometimes months to verify the decisions.”

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He added: “I think they bring clarity, I think they bring a certain edge in the end that is necessary.”

Tuchel, who replaced Gareth Southgate with a mandate to deliver World Cup success, said he wants to build a strong collective spirit within the squad.

“The goal is to try to win it and not be shy about it,” he said.

England’s squad announcement also drew attention following the inclusion of Ivan Toney, who currently plays for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Toney has seen limited action for England since Euro 2024, but Tuchel explained that the striker offers qualities capable of changing matches.

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“I think he has very special skills that could help us, meaning the situation, the scenario when we are chasing a result, when we are chasing a goal,” Tuchel said.

“I think he can be a very valuable addition to Harry Kane.”

The England manager also praised the former Brentford FC forward’s aerial ability and physical presence.

“He is a natural finisher, he can help us with set pieces, he is very strong in the air, very good in using his body,” he added.

England will open their World Cup campaign against Croatia national football team in Dallas on June 17 before facing Ghana national football team and Panama national football team in the group stage.