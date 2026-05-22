The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with globally competitive digital skills through the Digital Training Academy programme. Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this during the signing ceremony of the initiative held on the sidelines of the Education World Forum in London. Alausa said the…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with globally competitive digital skills through the Digital Training Academy programme.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this during the signing ceremony of the initiative held on the sidelines of the Education World Forum in London.

Alausa said the programme aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises youth empowerment, innovation and human capital development.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Education, Ikharo Attah.

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According to him, the Digital Training Academy is designed to prepare young Nigerians for opportunities in the global digital economy.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda recognises that digital competency is no longer optional. It is foundational,” the minister said.

“The Digital Training Academy is a direct investment in helping young Nigerians compete and lead in the global digital economy.”

The programme will be implemented in partnership with Coursera, with participants expected to receive training in artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software engineering and other high-demand digital fields.

Alausa noted that beneficiaries would also earn globally recognised certifications to improve their chances of securing international career opportunities.

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He added that the initiative would be executed alongside National Open University of Nigeria and Yaba College of Technology to ensure wider access and effective learning support across the country.

According to the minister, NOUN’s nationwide presence would guarantee access for youths across all geopolitical zones, while YABATECH would provide industry-focused mentorship and facilitators for participants.

“Access to training alone is not enough. What truly changes lives is completion, support and accountability,” he stated.

Describing the agreement as “a covenant between government and Nigerian youth,” Alausa assured that the Tinubu administration would continue investing in initiatives aimed at empowering young Nigerians with globally relevant skills and credentials.

He also commended Coursera, NOUN and YABATECH for supporting the Federal Government in implementing the initiative.

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The minister further revealed that the Federal Government had fully funded 36,000 licences across Coursera and Pluralsight for Nigerian youths in the first year of the programme.

He said the arrangement would enable participants to access world-class digital training at no personal cost, describing it as one of the largest government-funded digital skills investments in Nigeria’s history.