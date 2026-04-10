Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani over the establishment of the Kaduna State Council on Skills, describing it as a pioneering framework that could shape vocational training and workforce development across Nigeria. Shettima said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly…...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani over the establishment of the Kaduna State Council on Skills, describing it as a pioneering framework that could shape vocational training and workforce development across Nigeria.

Shettima said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on expanding human capital development and tackling unemployment through practical skills acquisition.

In a statement conveying the commendation, the National Council on Skills noted that the Kaduna model presents a structured and scalable approach to addressing the country’s skills gap, especially among young people at the grassroots.

The Vice President said the framework offers a “bottom-up approach” to vocational and technical education, stressing that it provides a workable template for other sub-national governments seeking to strengthen job creation through skills development.

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Governor Uba Sani’s administration has also stepped up investments in technical education with the establishment of three Institutes of Vocational Training and Skills Development located in Soba, Rigachikun, and Samaru Kataf.

The centres are projected to train about 12,000 artisans annually in trades including welding, aluminium fabrication, fashion design, and solar installation. Certification will be supervised by the National Board for Technical Education.