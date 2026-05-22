Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents that his administration will continue executing ongoing infrastructure projects across the state despite recent political developments. The governor gave the assurance on Friday during an inspection of the ongoing Airport Road Bypass project in Port Harcourt, stating that his government remained committed…...

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents that his administration will continue executing ongoing infrastructure projects across the state despite recent political developments.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday during an inspection of the ongoing Airport Road Bypass project in Port Harcourt, stating that his government remained committed to governance and project delivery.

Speaking during the inspection, Fubara said the project had reached about 65 per cent completion and would be delivered before October 2026.

“I want to assure our people that notwithstanding the situation of things, one thing that I can promise everyone, is that every good work that we have started, by the special grace of God, will continue and we will complete them. We’re in high spirits. Like, we always say, Rivers First,” he said.

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According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, the governor explained that the bypass project was initiated to provide an alternative route to the Port Harcourt International Airport whenever protests or disputes in neighbouring communities disrupt movement along the main airport road.

“We’ve always had these issues where the community may want to express their anger or dissatisfaction over some activities of the airport authorities, in the process they always block the airport road,” Fubara stated. “We thought that in this modern society, such actions are not necessary anymore because whenever it happens, it affects the economic activities of the state. So we liaised with the community and created this bypass.”

The governor, who was conducted round the project site by contractors, expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the road.

Fubara’s remarks came barely 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress unveiled Kingsley Chinda as its governorship candidate for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Chinda emerged unopposed after Fubara, businessman Tonye Cole and other aspirants withdrew from the APC governorship primary.

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The Rivers governor has been locked in a prolonged political war with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, resulting in months of political tension within the state.