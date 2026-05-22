The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State has deployed 1,542 operatives across the state ahead of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration as part of measures to maintain security and prevent any breakdown of law and order during the festivities. According to The Nation, the State Commandant of…...

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State has deployed 1,542 operatives across the state ahead of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration as part of measures to maintain security and prevent any breakdown of law and order during the festivities.

According to The Nation, the State Commandant of the corps, Saidi Akintayo, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing in Benin City, saying the deployment followed directives from the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi.

Akintayo said the operation was designed to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration across the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to him, personnel drafted for the assignment were drawn from various specialised units, including the tactical team, counter-terrorism unit, intelligence and investigation department, armed squad, agro rangers and operations department.

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“Our personnel have been strategically positioned at Eid prayer grounds, marketplaces, recreational centres, highways, motor parks, worship centres and other vulnerable locations to provide adequate security before, during and after the celebration,” he said.

The commandant stated that area commanders, divisional officers and heads of formations had been directed to intensify surveillance, intelligence gathering and routine patrols throughout the festive period.

He warned criminal elements against attempting to disrupt public peace in the state.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of threatening the peace and security currently enjoyed in the state,” Akintayo said.

He also appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information on suspicious activities within their communities.

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Akintayo commended Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for supporting security agencies in the state, noting that the assistance had strengthened the command’s operational effectiveness.

The NSCDC boss further praised the collaboration among security agencies, describing it as vital to sustaining peace and order across Edo State.

He urged Muslim faithful to embrace the values of sacrifice, peace, tolerance, unity and love associated with Eid-el-Kabir.

Eid-el-Kabir, one of the major Islamic festivals, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command before a ram was provided in his place.

The 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration is scheduled for May 27, as announced by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.