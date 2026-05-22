The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State has extended the service year of 12 corps members from the 2025 Batch A Stream II over offences ranging from indiscipline to violations of the scheme’s regulations. The state coordinator of the scheme, Ekong Kubiangha, also disclosed that 27 corps members…...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State has extended the service year of 12 corps members from the 2025 Batch A Stream II over offences ranging from indiscipline to violations of the scheme’s regulations.

The state coordinator of the scheme, Ekong Kubiangha, also disclosed that 27 corps members had been declared absconders in line with the provisions of the NYSC bye-laws.

The development was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Osun NYSC spokesperson, Catherine Otemuyiwa.

Kubiangha, however, said 2,132 corps members successfully completed their mandatory one-year national service in the state and had received their certificates of national service.

ADVERTISEMENT

He congratulated the outgoing corps members for completing the programme successfully and commended them for contributing to the growth and development of their host communities during the service year.

The coordinator also cautioned them against engaging in activities that could threaten their safety, especially ahead of the forthcoming elections in the state.

“I want to caution corps members against partisan political activities and statements capable of exposing them to danger ahead of the forthcoming elections in the state,” he said.

“I urged you to remain security conscious, law-abiding and focused on self-development and economic independence.”

Kubiangha urged the corps members to safeguard their certificates and uphold the values of discipline, patriotism and integrity acquired during service.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the NYSC scheme as a platform for personal growth and national development.