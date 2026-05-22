The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has raised concerns over the circulation of adulterated palm oil in markets across the state, warning residents to be cautious when purchasing the product. The agency disclosed this in a statement seen on the official X handle of the Lagos State Government on…...

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has raised concerns over the circulation of adulterated palm oil in markets across the state, warning residents to be cautious when purchasing the product.

The agency disclosed this in a statement seen on the official X handle of the Lagos State Government on Thursday, May 21.

General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, said complaints from consumers and market surveillance operations revealed that some traders were selling contaminated and artificially enhanced palm oil to unsuspecting buyers.

According to him, the adulterated products may contain harmful substances such as candle wax, chemicals, dyes and other impurities capable of causing serious health complications.

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Solebo warned that consumption of such products could lead to food poisoning, stomach disorders, tissue and liver damage, as well as other long-term health risks.

He advised consumers to examine palm oil carefully before purchase by checking for unusual colour, offensive odour, excessive thickness, sediments or any suspicious appearance that may suggest contamination.

The LASCOPA boss also urged residents to patronise only trusted vendors and insist on quality products at all times.

While reaffirming the state government’s commitment to consumer protection, Solebo disclosed that the agency had sealed a shop allegedly selling adulterated palm oil at Idutafa Lane, off Oluwa Street near Amodu Tijani Oluwa Mosque in Lagos Island Local Government Area.

He warned traders and distributors involved in the sale of adulterated palm oil to desist immediately or face sanctions in line with consumer protection laws in the state.

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The agency further appealed to members of the public to report suspected cases of adulterated food products, deceptive trade practices and other consumer rights violations through its official communication channels for investigation and enforcement action.

LASCOPA added that it would continue market monitoring and consumer sensitisation efforts to ensure residents have access to safe and quality products across the state.