The Lagos State Government has advised residents to report cases of unfair treatment, exploitation and unethical business practices to appropriate consumer protection and regulatory agencies instead of approaching the police in the first instance. The General Manager of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Afolabi Solebo, gave the advice…...

The Lagos State Government has advised residents to report cases of unfair treatment, exploitation and unethical business practices to appropriate consumer protection and regulatory agencies instead of approaching the police in the first instance.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Afolabi Solebo, gave the advice during a mediation session held at the agency’s Ikeja office.

According to Solebo, consumer protection agencies were established to safeguard the rights and interests of consumers while promoting fair and ethical business practices.

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He explained that issues such as the sale of fake, expired, hazardous or substandard products, deceptive advertising, hidden charges, overpricing, refusal to honour warranties, poor service delivery and unfulfilled promotions should be reported to consumer protection agencies for investigation and redress.

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The LASCOPA boss also urged consumers to retain receipts, invoices, product packaging, warranties and other relevant documents to support complaints and ensure quick resolution of disputes.

Solebo reiterated the commitment of the Lagos State Government to protecting residents against unfair and exploitative business practices.

He further appealed to divisions and commands of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as other law enforcement agencies, to refer consumer-related complaints to agencies legally empowered to handle violations of consumer rights.

The general manager also called on legal practitioners to encourage clients to seek redress through LASCOPA in matters relating to consumer rights violations before resorting to litigation.

He stressed the need for consumers to understand their rights and responsibilities, urging residents to report violations through the official channels of LASCOPA or the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

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Solebo added that complaints could also be lodged through the agencies’ official social media platforms and dedicated hotlines.