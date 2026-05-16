Voting has ended in various constituencies for All Progressives Congress, APC House of Representatives primaries. The process has been largely peaceful without incident except in Lagos Mainland where some party members complained about the process. Chairman of the APC National Assembly Primary Electoral Committee for Lagos State, Saleh Yipmong, has…...

Voting has ended in various constituencies for All Progressives Congress, APC House of Representatives primaries.

The process has been largely peaceful without incident except in Lagos Mainland where some party members complained about the process.

Chairman of the APC National Assembly Primary Electoral Committee for Lagos State, Saleh Yipmong, has expressed satisfaction with party primaries so far.

Yipmong made this known after touring some of the polling areas in Ikeja, Somolu and Ikorodu.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he says if there is any issue arising from the primary elections the Appeals Committee will attend to it.