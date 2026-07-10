A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State and renowned neurosurgeon, Professor Wale Sulaiman, has said that the APC remains on course to retain power in the state in the 2027 general elections, urging party members to put the governorship primary behind them and work for…...

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State and renowned neurosurgeon, Professor Wale Sulaiman, has said that the APC remains on course to retain power in the state in the 2027 general elections, urging party members to put the governorship primary behind them and work for the party’s success.

Speaking with journalists, Sulaiman said the APC has built a strong record in governance both in Kwara State and at the federal level, insisting that its performance would give the party an advantage at the polls despite prevailing economic challenges.

While acknowledging the hardship caused by inflation and the rising cost of living, he maintained that the economic reforms being implemented by the administration of President Bola Tinubu were difficult but necessary to reposition the country for long-term growth and stability.

Turning to developments within the Kwara APC, Sulaiman said political parties are governed by constitutions, rules and internal mechanisms for resolving disputes, stressing that aggrieved members should abide by those procedures instead of prolonging disagreements after the conclusion of the primary election.

According to him, concerns over the conduct of the governorship primary ought to have been raised and pursued through the appropriate party channels during the process, rather than after a candidate had emerged.

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He noted that reopening the contest at this stage would only distract the party from preparations for the 2027 elections.

The former governorship aspirant said the focus of party members should now be on reconciliation, unity and mobilising support for the APC candidate, adding that internal cohesion would be crucial to the party’s chances of securing another mandate in Kwara State.

He also referenced President Bola Tinubu’s position that governors, as leaders of their respective state party structures, play a central role in the emergence of successors within the party, noting that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq remains the recognised leader of the APC in Kwara State.

Sulaiman warned that prolonged post-primary disputes could weaken the party and shift attention away from issues that matter most to residents, including insecurity, unemployment, healthcare, education and infrastructure development.

Comparing the APC with the opposition, he argued that the ruling party has recorded greater achievements in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, sports infrastructure and road development, expressing confidence that its performance would earn it renewed support from voters in 2027.

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He urged Kwarans to pay less attention to political personalities and instead demand accountability, competence and responsive leadership from those seeking public office, insisting that the next election should be decided by ideas, capacity and practical solutions to the state’s developmental challenges.

The APC chieftain also called on youths and women to play more active roles in governance and public advocacy, saying sustained citizen engagement remains essential to improving service delivery and ensuring that elected leaders remain accountable to the people.