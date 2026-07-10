Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has arrived the State Arrives House of Assembly for presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill. The State House of SAssembly has also granted him leave to present the Appropriation Bill. ...

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has arrived the State Arrives House of Assembly for presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

The State House of SAssembly has also granted him leave to present the Appropriation Bill.