JUST IN: Fubara Presents N1.8tr Rivers 2026 Budget

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has presented the 2026 budget of N1.854 trillion. The budget is christened “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development”, Read Also Fubara Vows To Complete Projects Despite Withdrawing From Rivers Gov RaceFULL SPEECH: Why I Withdrew From APC Gov Primaries – FubaraNo More Discord With…...