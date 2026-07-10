Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have foiled multiple coordinated infiltration attempts by suspected ISWAP terrorists in Borno State, forcing the insurgents to retreat after fierce engagements across several locations....

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have foiled multiple coordinated infiltration attempts by suspected ISWAP terrorists in Borno State, forcing the insurgents to retreat after fierce engagements across several locations.

The military said the attacks occurred in the early hours of Friday, between 12:20 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., when the terrorists attempted to infiltrate Muna Garage, Shuwari Village and the Ajilari Cross axis with the aim of gaining access to Maiduguri metropolis.

According to the Joint Task Force North East, troops detected the advancing insurgents through established early warning systems and engaged them with coordinated firepower from multiple directions, successfully repelling the attacks.

https://x.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/2075531715112567152

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The military also reported separate infiltration attempts at Miringa and Dutsen Kura in Buratai, which were similarly thwarted.

During a pursuit operation in Miringa, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle triggered an improvised explosive device (IED). However, no troops were injured in the explosion, and the operational situation remained under control.

Operation HADIN KAI said the terrorists were forced into a disorderly retreat after encountering strong resistance from troops. Clearance and exploitation operations are ongoing to track the fleeing insurgents, consolidate gains and prevent further threats to nearby communities.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining offensive operations against terrorist groups across the North East and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.