The Federal Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to provide digital identity for about 80 million learners across Nigeria and enhance access to education services through improved data management....

The Federal Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to provide digital identity for about 80 million learners across Nigeria and enhance access to education services through improved data management.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the commitment on Thursday in Abuja while receiving the Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, during a stakeholder engagement on the newly enacted NIMC Act, 2026.

Alausa described a credible national identity system as critical to effective governance, quality education and sustainable economic development, noting that the education sector remains central to expanding Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem.

He said the Ministry had recorded significant progress in integrating the National Learners’ Identification Number (LIN) with the National Identification Number (NIN) through the Nigeria Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

According to the Minister, the integration will provide credible, biometrically verified education data to support evidence-based policymaking, efficient allocation of resources and improved learning outcomes nationwide.

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He noted that with approximately 80 million learners across all levels of education, the sector offers a strategic platform for accelerating digital identity enrollment and strengthening national planning.

Alausa also said the ongoing reforms under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are enhancing transparency, improving governance and leveraging technology to drive national development.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to work closely with NIMC to ensure the successful implementation of the NIMC Act, 2026, across the education sector.

Earlier, Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, said the Commission’s nationwide stakeholder engagement was designed to raise awareness on the provisions of the NIMC Act, 2026, while fostering stronger collaboration with Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

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She explained that the new Act establishes NIMC as Nigeria’s foundational digital identity authority, providing the legal framework for secure digital governance and trusted electronic transactions.

According to her, the legislation will strengthen data integrity, curb identity-related fraud and support the Federal Government’s drive towards a robust digital economy.