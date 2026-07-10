Former Anambra State Governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections, Peter Obi, has explained that his lawsuit against his former spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo is intended to compel him to substantiate allegations he claimed to have against him....

Former Anambra State Governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections, Peter Obi, has explained that his lawsuit against his former spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo is intended to compel him to substantiate allegations he claimed to have against him.

Obi said the legal action was not an attempt to silence criticism or restrict freedom of expression but rather to ensure that public claims capable of damaging an individual’s reputation are backed by evidence.

Speaking during an interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Obi stressed that anyone who publicly claims to possess incriminating or damaging information about another person should either present the evidence or withdraw such assertions.

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The former Anambra governor said public figures have a responsibility to ensure their statements are factual, particularly when they concern the reputation of others.

According to Obi, the decision to institute legal proceedings followed comments by Okonkwo suggesting he possessed undisclosed information about him that would be made public if he was challenged or taken to court.

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Explaining his position, Obi said: “Kenneth Okonkwo said he has so many hidden things about me, that if he’s provoked or sued he will bring them out, and that is why I am suing him, to bring those things out.”

He added: “If someone claims to have damaging or hidden information about another person, such allegations should either be proven or withdrawn.”

Obi maintained that the court case is aimed at ensuring accountability for public statements and allowing any allegations to be properly tested through the legal process rather than remaining as unverified claims.