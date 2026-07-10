Zambian Vice-President Mutale Nalumango escaped unhurt on Thursday after a Zambian Air Force helicopter carrying her crashed shortly after take-off in Nakonde District, Muchinga Province....

Zambian Vice-President Mutale Nalumango escaped unhurt on Thursday after a Zambian Air Force helicopter carrying her crashed shortly after take-off in Nakonde District, Muchinga Province.

Nalumango was travelling with seven other people when the aircraft went down.

All eight occupants survived the incident without injuries, according to Zambian authorities.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed, and investigations are expected to determine what led to the accident.

The vice-president had been in the northern district on official duties before the incident.

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Authorities have assured the public that everyone on board is safe.