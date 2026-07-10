President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the remodeled Abuja City Gate, describing the landmark as a symbol of Nigeria's unity, diversity and shared aspirations, while commending the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for transforming the nation's capital through strategic infrastructure development....

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the remodeled Abuja City Gate, describing the landmark as a symbol of Nigeria’s unity, diversity and shared aspirations, while commending the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for transforming the nation’s capital through strategic infrastructure development.

Represented by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, the President said the upgraded monument would enhance Abuja’s image as Nigeria’s diplomatic and administrative capital and serve as a lasting reflection of national pride.

The remodeled City Gate, which features a water fountain representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, was inaugurated as part of activities marking the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration and the 50th anniversary of the FCT.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, on Thursday, July 9.

Speaking on behalf of the President, the First Lady urged residents to protect and preserve the landmark, describing it as a national asset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the significance of the project, Tinubu said city gates across the world represent the identity and values of their people.

“When we look at a nation’s capital, it represents the heart of its people. Abuja is Nigeria’s diplomatic and administrative centre, where all thirty-six states meet. Therefore, her city gate is one of the major first impressions of this city, that welcomes visitors, reflects the character of our people, and communicates the pride our nation takes in its capital,” he said.

He added that the redesigned structure projects the country’s diversity and unity to visitors arriving in the capital.

“This newly remodeled Abuja city gate, with its beautiful water fountain representing the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, tells every visitor and Nigerians arriving from the airport that they have entered a city built on unity, diversity, and shared aspirations. This city gate can proudly stand side by side with notable gateways and public monuments in many cities around the world,” the President stated.

Tinubu also praised Wike for delivering the project and urged residents to safeguard the facility for future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, attributed the transformation of the City Gate to the intervention of the First Lady, saying she drew his attention to the deteriorating condition of the monument.

“What is the role of the First Lady, it is to fill the gaps where necessary. She called my attention to the bad shape which the City Gate was in before,” Wike said.

Commending the First Lady’s commitment to national development, he added: “People should emulate what you are doing and thinking about the nation.”

Highlighting the importance of the remodeled landmark, Wike said it would become a major attraction for residents and visitors.

“When people come here now, for their social events, to take pictures, they can say ‘I am in overseas, the overseas I am is Nigeria’,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally constructed in 1991 during the administration of former military president Ibrahim Babangida to mark the relocation of Nigeria’s seat of government to Abuja, the City Gate has now been redesigned as one of the signature projects inaugurated by the FCT Administration to commemorate the third anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.