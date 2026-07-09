Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu faces no formidable opposition ahead of the 2027 general election, arguing that no political party is currently positioned to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)....

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu faces no formidable opposition ahead of the 2027 general election, arguing that no political party is currently positioned to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during his monthly media parley in Abuja on Thursday, Wike challenged opposition parties to demonstrate their electoral strength rather than relying on media narratives.

“First of all, mention one party that is ready to wrestle this presidency,” Wike said.

Questioning the readiness of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has recently attracted several opposition figures, the former Rivers State governor dismissed suggestions that it had emerged as a viable alternative to the APC.

“How is ADC ready? The only way I know they are ready is through the media,” he said.

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According to Wike, elections are ultimately decided by Nigerians at the ballot box and not by public commentary or political speculation.

“Let Nigerians decide. If you say this government is not doing well, they will show it through the ballot paper,” he stated.

The minister also argued that opposition parties had failed to demonstrate grassroots acceptance, insisting that electoral victories must be earned through political structures rather than media campaigns.

“They should stop winning elections through the media. Win elections with facts,” he said.

Wike maintained that a fragmented opposition stood little chance of defeating President Tinubu in 2027, noting that there is currently no united political platform capable of mounting a serious challenge.

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“When you analyse those who say they want to win, which opposition party is really together today? You don’t have anything like that,” he said.

The FCT minister urged political analysts to assess the electoral prospects of opposition parties on a state-by-state basis instead of relying on assumptions.

“Let’s take it state by state. Take my own state. Take the FCT. Analyse it one after the other,” he said.

Defending the Tinubu administration, Wike acknowledged that some of the government’s reforms had been difficult but argued they were necessary to stabilise the country.

“This country was almost gone, and the decisions taken are hard decisions. You need to be patient,” he said.

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“If you are fighting crime, crime will fight back. If you want to make changes, some people will make sure it does not work. But with steadfastness and commitment, you will achieve the result. It takes time.”

He also credited Tinubu with advancing local government autonomy, describing the President’s decision to support the legal battle for financial independence of local councils as a landmark reform.

“Who in this country went to court to challenge that local governments should be autonomous? Even when his party was in government, he said, ‘I don’t believe in this,’ and went to court,” Wike said.

He further argued that Tinubu had significantly improved the financial position of states by making more funds available to sub-national governments.

“When I was governor, we ran around banks looking for money. Today, governors are saying they don’t have to do that anymore because funds are available,” he said.

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“The President has done his job by making funds available to the sub-nationals. It is now left for the states to decide how those resources are utilised.”

Wike stated that the performance of the Tinubu administration should be assessed in its entirety, insisting that the reforms being implemented require time before their full impact can be appreciated.