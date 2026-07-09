The Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, says its troops have recorded fresh operational successes across the North-East, rescuing abductees, repelling an attack by suspected ISWAP fighters, arresting suspected terrorist logistics suppliers and recovering weapons, cash and other items during coordinated operations in Borno and Adamawa states. This was…...

The Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, says its troops have recorded fresh operational successes across the North-East, rescuing abductees, repelling an attack by suspected ISWAP fighters, arresting suspected terrorist logistics suppliers and recovering weapons, cash and other items during coordinated operations in Borno and Adamawa states.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, by the Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-East) Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni.

According to the statement, troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion, while conducting search and rescue operations in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State on July 7, rescued two additional abductees from a terrorist hideout.

The military said the troops also recovered N1.2 million suspected to be proceeds of criminal activities, food items and other logistics believed to have supported terrorist operations.

It added that the rescued victims had been evacuated to a secure location where they are receiving medical care and psychosocial support.

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The statement also revealed that troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Logomani in Ngala Local Government Area successfully repelled a coordinated attack launched by suspected ISWAP terrorists.

According to the military, although the insurgents briefly breached part of the base’s defensive perimeter during the fierce exchange of gunfire, troops regrouped and launched a counter-offensive that forced the attackers to retreat with heavy casualties.

The operation, however, claimed the life of one soldier, while two gun trucks and some combat equipment were damaged.

“The situation at FOB Logomani remains firmly under the control of Operation HADIN KAI troops, with reinforcements deployed, exploitation operations ongoing and additional measures being implemented to further strengthen the defensive resilience of the location,” the statement said.

In another operation, troops of the 232 Battalion acting on intelligence arrested a suspected notorious criminal in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

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The military said a follow-up operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal network.

Similarly, troops of the 149 Battalion arrested two suspected terrorist logistics suppliers in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Recovered items included cash, a Volkswagen Golf vehicle, construction materials, household items and other supplies allegedly meant for terrorist groups.

Operation Hadin Kai also disclosed that troops of the 24 Task Force Brigade, working with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, raided suspected terrorist enclaves around Wulgo, recovering a sack containing assorted illicit drugs abandoned by fleeing insurgents.

The statement further revealed that six suspected ISWAP members surrendered alongside their families to troops of the 192 Battalion in Sector 1.

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It said preliminary investigations indicated that they fled terrorist enclaves at Guduf Bubayagwa and Chikide in the Mandara Mountains of Gwoza Local Government Area.

Items recovered from the suspects included N1.54 million, two mobile phones and other materials.

The military also announced the arrest of another suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics supplier at Molai checkpoint while allegedly transporting large quantities of medical supplies without clearance.

In a related operation in Sector 2, troops of the 233 Tank Battalion, in collaboration with local hunters, intercepted another suspected terrorist logistics supplier in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The suspect was arrested with five motorcycle tyres allegedly intended for terrorist elements.

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Captain Goni said the latest operations demonstrate the effectiveness of sustained military offensives and intelligence-driven missions in disrupting terrorist activities across the North-East.

“These latest operational gains underscore the effectiveness of sustained offensive operations, actionable intelligence and the seamless collaboration among security agencies and auxiliary forces in dismantling terrorist logistics networks, disrupting criminal activities and protecting vulnerable communities across the North East,” he said.

He added that the military would continue ongoing search and rescue operations until all abducted victims are safely reunited with their families.

“The Theatre Command also issues a stern warning to individuals involved in supplying food, fuel, construction materials, transportation or any other form of logistics to terrorist groups to immediately desist.

“Anyone found aiding, abetting or collaborating with terrorist elements, directly or indirectly, will be identified, apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement added.