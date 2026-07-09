The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned the arrest and detention of journalist Zainab Sodiq by the Department of State Services (DSS), calling on President Bola Tinubu to order her immediate release. In a statement posted on its official X page on Thursday, the rights group described Sodiq’s…...

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned the arrest and detention of journalist Zainab Sodiq by the Department of State Services (DSS), calling on President Bola Tinubu to order her immediate release.

In a statement posted on its official X page on Thursday, the rights group described Sodiq’s detention as an attack on press freedom and freedom of expression, insisting that she was being held solely for carrying out her legitimate duties as a journalist.

“We strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest and detention of journalist Zainab Sodiq by the Department of State Services (DSS) and call on President Bola Tinubu to direct the DSS to immediately release her, as she is detained solely for the peaceful exercise of her human rights and for carrying out her legitimate work as a journalist,” SERAP said.

The organisation argued that the detention undermines the public’s right to seek, receive and impart information, stressing that journalism should never be criminalised.

“The reported arrest and detention of Ms Sodiq represent yet another disturbing attack on press freedom, freedom of expression and the public’s right to seek, receive and impart information,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added: “Journalism is not a crime. No journalist should be subjected to arrest, detention, intimidation, harassment or reprisals simply for carrying out professional duties or reporting on matters of public interest.”

Read Also: SERAP, Editors Urge Tinubu, Govs to Protect Journalists, Tackle Insecurity

SERAP further urged the Federal Government to end what it described as the use of arbitrary detention and intimidation against journalists, critics and human rights defenders, warning that such actions could further shrink Nigeria’s civic space.

The group also renewed its call on the Tinubu administration to withdraw what it described as “politically motivated and unfounded charges” against activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore, alleging that the charges were intended to intimidate and silence him for peacefully exercising his rights.

According to SERAP, Nigerian authorities should stop using provisions of the Cybercrimes Act, criminal and penal codes, as well as strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP), to target journalists, activists, bloggers and civil society organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisation urged President Tinubu, state governors, security agencies and other public officials to uphold press freedom, respect the rule of law and ensure that journalists and other citizens can exercise their constitutional rights without intimidation or harassment.

It also called on the international community to hold Nigerian authorities accountable for alleged human rights violations and to press for the unconditional release of individuals detained solely for peacefully exercising their rights.