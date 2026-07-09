American rapper Cardi B and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye drew attention after making a joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The duo attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show, where Okoye was seen escorting Cardi B to her seat before the pair watched the…...

American rapper Cardi B and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye drew attention after making a joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The duo attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show, where Okoye was seen escorting Cardi B to her seat before the pair watched the runway presentation together.

They were also among the guests at the Messika showcase during the prestigious fashion event in the French capital.

Clips of their appearance quickly circulated across TikTok, X and other social media platforms, with many users reacting to their stylish outfits and friendly interaction.

Cardi B’s bold red ensemble at the Haute Couture Show was widely hailed as one of the standout looks of the event.

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Their public appearance also sparked speculation about a possible relationship, particularly in light of the rapper’s high-profile dating history.

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However, neither Cardi B nor Okoye has addressed the speculation, and there is no confirmed evidence to suggest they are romantically involved.

Okoye, who plays for Udinese in Italy’s Serie A and the Super Eagles, has recently gained increased attention beyond football for his looks, fashion appearances and social media presence.

Born in Düsseldorf, Germany, to a Nigerian father and a mother of German and French heritage, the 26-year-old made his senior debut for Nigeria in 2019.

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Standing at 1.98 metres (6ft 6in), the goalkeeper began his professional career in Germany before moving to Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, where he was named the club’s Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign.

His performances earned him a move to Watford in 2022 before he joined Udinese the following year, where he has continued to establish himself in Italy’s top flight and as one of Nigeria’s leading goalkeepers.