Popular Fuji musician, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, has celebrated his son, Samsudeen Adebisi, after he was formally called to the Nigerian Bar....

Popular Fuji musician, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, has celebrated his son, Samsudeen Adebisi, after he was formally called to the Nigerian Bar.

The Ibadan-born singer shared his excitement on Tuesday through a post on his Instagram page, describing his son’s achievement as the result of years of commitment, sacrifice and perseverance.

Posting a video from the call-to-bar ceremony, Taye Currency expressed pride in Samsudeen’s accomplishment and praised his dedication throughout his legal journey.

“I am incredibly proud of you. Your dedication, late-night studies, and resilience have finally paid off. Officially becoming a barrister and solicitor is a monumental milestone. May your legal career be filled with wisdom, success and fulfilment. Congratulations on this great achievement, my son, Barrister Samsudeen Adebisi. More success ahead,” he wrote.

The video showed an emotional moment between the father and son, with Samsudeen dressed in the traditional wig and black gown worn by newly admitted legal practitioners. The Fuji star was seen embracing his son and sharing words of encouragement as they celebrated the milestone.

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Samsudeen’s achievement adds to a series of accomplishments recorded by Taye Currency’s children, whom the musician has frequently described as a major source of his pride.

Another of his sons, Yusuf Adebisi, currently serves as a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, representing Ibadan South-West State Constituency I.