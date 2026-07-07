The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has released an updated step-by-step guide to help Nigerians living abroad renew their international passports through its Contactless Passport Application System....

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has released an updated step-by-step guide to help Nigerians living abroad renew their international passports through its Contactless Passport Application System.

The Service announced the update in a post on its official X account on Tuesday, encouraging eligible Nigerians in the diaspora to take advantage of the digital platform, which allows passport renewal without visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.

https://x.com/nigimmigration/status/2074438114240614792

According to the NIS, applicants are required to visit the passport application portal, create an account, verify their identity using their National Identification Number (NIN) and date of birth, complete the renewal application, upload the required documents and pay the applicable fees.

Applicants are then issued an Application ID and Reference Number, which are used to complete contactless biometric enrolment through the NIS Mobile App.

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However, the Service noted that only eligible applicants can use the contactless option, while those found ineligible must schedule physical biometric appointments at their selected Nigerian embassy or high commission.

The NIS added that applicants who successfully complete the remote biometric process must print their application form and payment receipts, attach their current passport and submit the documents in a self-addressed return envelope to their chosen processing mission before their new passports can be issued.

The updated guide forms part of the Service’s efforts to simplify passport renewal for Nigerians abroad through digital technology while improving the efficiency of passport processing