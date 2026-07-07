The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children's Education (NCAOOSCE) has clarified that projects contained in its 2026 Appropriation Act that fall outside its statutory mandate are constituency projects initiated by members of the National Assembly....

The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE) has clarified that projects contained in its 2026 Appropriation Act that fall outside its statutory mandate are constituency projects initiated by members of the National Assembly.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the commission said the projects were included in the federal budget in line with the longstanding practice of assigning constituency projects to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for implementation through the Appropriation Act.

The commission explained that once such projects are captured in the approved budget and assigned to it, they become part of its implementation responsibilities and would be executed in accordance with existing laws, financial regulations and due procurement processes.

NCAOOSCE, however, stressed that the inclusion of the projects does not alter its core mandate of reforming the Almajiri education system and tackling the challenge of out-of-school children across Nigeria.

The commission said it remains committed to expanding access to quality education, strengthening Almajiri education, supporting state governments and other stakeholders, and implementing programmes aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable children.

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According to the commission, it has already identified and profiled more than 700,000 out-of-school children nationwide, established 119 learning centres across the country and sustained ward-to-ward advocacy and community mobilisation campaigns.

It added that efforts were also ongoing to fully implement the National Policy on Almajiri Education to reform the system and address the social problems associated with it.

The commission reaffirmed that addressing the challenges facing Almajiri and out-of-school children remains its foremost priority.

It also expressed appreciation for the support of the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, and other stakeholders, pledging to continue working towards ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to quality education and the opportunity to realise his or her full potential.