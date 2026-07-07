The Provost Marshal (Army), Mathias Oyinmeibi Erebulu, has honoured two senior non-commissioned officers following their retirement after 35 years of distinguished service in the Nigerian Army....

The Provost Marshal (Army), Mathias Oyinmeibi Erebulu, has honoured two senior non-commissioned officers following their retirement after 35 years of distinguished service in the Nigerian Army.

The retirees, Army Warrant Officer Bernardine Anyanwu and Master Warrant Officer Nandul, were celebrated at a send-off ceremony in recognition of their dedication and meritorious service. They served respectively as the outgoing and former Corps Regimental Sergeant Major of the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Erebulu commended the retirees for their discipline, professionalism, loyalty and selfless service throughout their military careers.

He described their retirement as a significant milestone and said their exemplary service had left a lasting legacy within the Corps.

According to the Provost Marshal, the ceremony was organised not only to honour the retirees but also to thank God for granting them successful and fulfilling military careers.

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He urged serving personnel to remain committed to their duties, assuring them that hard work, integrity and loyalty would always be recognised and rewarded.

Erebulu also thanked the retirees for their contributions to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and the Nigerian Army, assuring them that the headquarters would always remain their home and encouraging them to seek assistance whenever necessary.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Bernardine Anyanwu expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, for his leadership and commitment to the welfare and professional development of Nigerian Army personnel.

She also thanked Major General Erebulu for his leadership, guidance and support, while expressing gratitude to the Chief of Staff, officers, soldiers and civilian staff of the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police for their cooperation and encouragement throughout her years of service.

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The ceremony featured the presentation of gifts to the retirees by the Provost Marshal, goodwill messages from officers and soldiers, as well as group photographs to mark the occasion.