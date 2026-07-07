The Students’ Union of the University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed the release of Miss Abolarin Tomisin, a 300-level Law student who was abducted alongside other participants while returning from a religious conference in Imo State....

The Students’ Union of the University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed the release of Miss Abolarin Tomisin, a 300-level Law student who was abducted alongside other participants while returning from a religious conference in Imo State.

The union’s President, Temidayo Adeboye, announced the development in a statement on Monday, saying the student’s release was confirmed by relevant authorities and representatives of the organisation involved.

Adeboye said the freed victims were undergoing post-release procedures before proceeding to their various destinations.

“We have been assured that our student will safely return to the university community soon,” he said.

The Students’ Union president expressed appreciation to security agencies, the university management, the leadership of the Scripture Union, and individuals who played roles in securing the victims’ release.

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He also thanked members of the university community for their prayers, patience, solidarity and support during the period of the student’s captivity.

“As we celebrate this welcome news, we remain grateful to God and pray for the complete healing, restoration and well-being of everyone affected,” the statement added.

Tomisin, who serves as the National Secretary of the Scripture Union Student Fellowship and Vice-President of the UI chapter, was abducted in June while returning from the Scripture Union national conference held at the Camp of Faith in Okigwe, Imo State.

Adeboye had earlier disclosed that she was travelling with the National General Director of the Scripture Union Student Fellowship, Uwem Cosmos, and other participants when they were kidnapped.

He also clarified that Tomisin was the only University of Ibadan student among the abducted victims, dismissing earlier reports on social media suggesting that multiple UI students were involved in the incident.