A group of teachers has staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, calling on the government to expedite action towards securing the release of students, primary school pupils, and teachers abducted in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The protesters commenced their march from Iwo Road and are currently…...

A group of teachers has staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, calling on the government to expedite action towards securing the release of students, primary school pupils, and teachers abducted in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The protesters commenced their march from Iwo Road and are currently heading towards the Oyo State Secretariat, where they intend to present their demands and grievances to the state government.

The demonstration has remained peaceful, with no obstruction to vehicular movement along the route.

Security personnel are monitoring the situation to ensure law and order are maintained.

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The protesters urged the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the victims and reunite them with their families as quickly as possible.