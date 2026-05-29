The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a viral video of abused children being circulated online in connection with the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, describing it as misleading and unrelated to the incident. The clarification was contained in a statement shared on the official X…...

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a viral video of abused children being circulated online in connection with the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, describing it as misleading and unrelated to the incident.

The clarification was contained in a statement shared on the official X handle of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday, May 29.

According to the police, the video being circulated did not originate from Nigeria and was falsely being linked to the abduction case in Oyo State.

“The Nigeria Police Force has noted that an old video from outside Nigeria is being falsely associated with the recent abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police warned that the video was being used to spread misinformation and create unnecessary panic among members of the public.

“This video is unrelated to the incident and is being used to spread misinformation and cause unnecessary panic,” the statement added.

The Force, however, assured Nigerians that security agencies had intensified efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

According to the statement, additional operational and intelligence resources have been deployed to support ongoing rescue operations.

“Security agencies have intensified rescue efforts, deploying additional operational and intelligence resources to ensure the victims’ safe return,” the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

TVC News had yesterday, reported that Governor Seyi Makinde assured residents of Oyo State that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of schoolchildren and teachers abducted by gunmen in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Makinde gave the assurance in an Eid-el-Kabir and Children’s Day message posted on his social media handle on Wednesday, saying the state government and security agencies were intensifying efforts to ensure the victims return safely.

“As we mark this year’s Eid and Children’s Day, our thoughts are with every family awaiting the return of their loved ones, and with security agencies working to keep our communities safe,” he said.

“We are working to ensure the safe return of those who were kidnapped in Oriire LGA. May this holy season fill our State with peace.”