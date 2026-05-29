Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the third anniversary of his administration, saying the government is making progress in delivering on its Renewed Hope Agenda. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas said the…...

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the third anniversary of his administration, saying the government is making progress in delivering on its Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas said the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, especially in the economic sector, would have lasting positive effects on Nigeria beyond the lifespan of the current government.

The Speaker commended what he described as bold and courageous decisions taken by the administration, including the removal of petrol subsidy, reforms in the foreign exchange market and efforts toward local government autonomy.

According to him, the policies reflected the President’s “audacity and capacity” in addressing long-standing national challenges.

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Abbas also praised Tinubu for initiating extensive tax reforms recently passed into law by the 10th National Assembly, expressing confidence that Nigerians would soon begin to experience the benefits of the measures.

While acknowledging the existence of socio-economic and security challenges across the country, the Speaker maintained that the administration remained committed to addressing them through sustainable strategies and long-term solutions.

He stated that it would be in the nation’s interest for Nigerians to renew Tinubu’s mandate in the 2027 presidential election to enable the completion of the administration’s policies, programmes and projects.

The Speaker further reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to continued collaboration with the Executive arm of government in promoting the welfare and security of Nigerians.

He assured that the House would sustain timely consideration and passage of people-oriented legislation aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

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Abbas also urged Nigerians to place national interest and patriotism above ethnic, religious and political differences, while calling for continued support for the government irrespective of who occupies public office.