Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed confidence that the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo can be brought under control despite the growing number of deaths linked to the disease. Tedros arrived in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, on Thursday evening as part…...

Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed confidence that the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo can be brought under control despite the growing number of deaths linked to the disease.

Tedros arrived in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, on Thursday evening as part of efforts to oversee the international response to the outbreak, which has already claimed more than 200 lives.

The WHO chief is expected to visit Ituri Province, identified as the epicentre of the outbreak in the country’s northeast region.

Speaking shortly after his arrival, Tedros insisted that the outbreak could still be stopped if authorities and partners intensify coordinated efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That thing can be stopped,” he said.

He also maintained that the World Health Organisation does not support the imposition of travel restrictions as part of measures to contain the virus, arguing that such steps “don’t help much”.

Tedros further assured affected communities of the organisation’s support in tackling the health emergency.

“Together, we will overcome this outbreak,” he said, adding that he would do “everything in my power to help you”.

According to the latest figures released by the WHO, the outbreak has resulted in 10 confirmed deaths and 223 suspected fatalities since it was officially declared on May 15.

The health agency also disclosed that more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases have been recorded as of May 24, warning that the actual spread of the disease may be significantly higher than current data suggests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest outbreak is the 17th Ebola epidemic recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country that has repeatedly battled the deadly viral disease over the years.

Health authorities have expressed concern that efforts to contain the outbreak are being complicated by insecurity in eastern Congo, where armed conflict and mass displacement continue to disrupt humanitarian and medical operations.

The mineral-rich region has witnessed prolonged violence involving several armed groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have seized territories in recent years.

Tedros appealed to all parties involved in the conflict to halt hostilities to allow health workers respond effectively to the outbreak.

“Conflict and displacement make everything harder,” he stated.

“I am making a direct appeal to all warring parties in this region: please, declare a ceasefire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No cause, no conflict, no grievance is worth condemning innocent people to death from a preventable disease.”