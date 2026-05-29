A High Court in Kenya has temporarily suspended plans by the United States to establish an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in the country. Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued the interim order, which bars the implementation of the proposed arrangement pending further hearing in the case. The court also noted that…...

A High Court in Kenya has temporarily suspended plans by the United States to establish an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in the country.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued the interim order, which bars the implementation of the proposed arrangement pending further hearing in the case.

The court also noted that individuals exposed to or infected with Ebola would not be permitted entry into the country.

The development follows confirmation from the White House that the United States had been preparing to set up a medical facility in Kenya to receive American nationals exposed to Ebola in outbreak-affected regions.

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An administration official said the proposed centre was intended to be a “state-of-the-art facility” established in Kenya “through a coordinated effort with the Departments of State, Health and Human Services, and War.”

The official explained that the facility was designed to “provide access to high-quality care for Americans who would need to quickly get out” of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for quarantine, adding that it would reduce the “risks of a lengthy transport back to the U.S.”

“Time is of the essence for Ebola patients, and this facility will enable Americans in the region who contract Ebola to receive lifesaving care as quickly as possible without 12-plus hours of medevac flight time,” the official said.

It was further stated that the facility would be capable of handling “the full-spectrum of Ebola Virus Disease, including critical care needs,” though patients would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

However, the plan has faced legal opposition in Kenya. The Katiba Institute has filed a petition challenging the proposal, describing it as posing an “imminent threat to life” within the country.

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Court filings showed that the case is currently pending before the High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for June 2.

At present, there are no known new high-risk Ebola exposures involving American citizens.

Officials noted that one American doctor is currently asymptomatic under quarantine in Prague, while another doctor diagnosed with Ebola and five family members are being monitored in Germany.