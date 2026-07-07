Defending champions Argentina will continue their quest to retain the FIFA World Cup title when they take on Egypt in the Round of 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday....

Defending champions Argentina will continue their quest to retain the FIFA World Cup title when they take on Egypt in the Round of 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

Here are the key things to know ahead of the knockout clash:

Argentina survived a major scare

Lionel Scaloni’s side heads into the match after a difficult Round of 32 encounter against Cabo Verde, where the South Americans were forced into extra time before eventually claiming a 3-2 victory.

The result served as a warning that the knockout rounds leave little room for mistakes, despite Argentina’s dominant group-stage victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

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Quarter-final place at stake

The winner of Tuesday’s fixture will book a place in the quarter-finals, where either Switzerland or Colombia awaits.

With the competition entering its decisive phase, Argentina will be aiming to avoid another nervy contest, while Egypt seeks one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Egypt remain unbeaten

The Pharaohs have yet to lose a match at the World Cup but also endured a tense Round of 32 clash, defeating Australia only after extra time and a penalty shootout.

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Egypt are chasing a historic first-ever appearance in the World Cup quarter-finals.

History favours Argentina

The two nations have met only once before, with Argentina defeating Egypt 2-0 in an international friendly in 2008.

Argentina also boast an impressive record against African opposition, having won their last eight matches against teams from the continent, including victories over Algeria and Cabo Verde during the current tournament.

Messi remains Argentina’s biggest weapon

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Argentina have relied heavily on captain Lionel Messi throughout the competition.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has already scored seven goals at the tournament and will once again be expected to lead the attack.

However, Scaloni will hope for greater contributions from the rest of his squad as Egypt are likely to assign multiple defenders to contain the veteran forward.

Egypt must improve defensively

Coach Hossam Hassan’s side has conceded one goal in each of its four matches despite remaining unbeaten.

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Statistically, Egypt have allowed 5.4 expected goals during the tournament, highlighting defensive vulnerabilities that Argentina’s attack will attempt to exploit.

Argentina chasing another scoring record

La Albiceleste have scored at least two goals in each of their last 10 World Cup matches.

Should they score twice against Egypt, they will equal Uruguay’s record of finding the net at least twice in 11 consecutive World Cup matches, a feat achieved between 1930 and 1954.

What to expect

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Egypt are expected to adopt a disciplined defensive approach while looking to hit Argentina on the counterattack.

Despite the challenge posed by the African side, Argentina enter the encounter as favourites and will be looking to avoid another scare as they continue their bid for consecutive World Cup titles.