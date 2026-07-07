The 2026 FIFA World Cup has proven just as ruthless for managers as it has for players, with a wave of coaching casualties following disappointing campaigns....

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has proven just as ruthless for managers as it has for players, with a wave of coaching casualties following disappointing campaigns.

From shock group-stage exits to painful knockout defeats, several football federations have wasted little time making changes on the bench.

Portugal’s decision to part ways with Roberto Martinez after their Round of 16 elimination to Spain has taken the number of managerial departures linked to the tournament to 10.

Here is the full list of coaches who have been sacked, resigned or left their positions following their countries’ exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

1. Sabri Lamouchi (Tunisia) – Sacked after Tunisia’s group-stage exit.

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2. Miroslav Koubek (Czechia) – Resigned following the group’s stage elimination.

3. Steve Clarke (Scotland) – Stepped down after Scotland failed to reach the knockout rounds.

4. Hong Myung-bo (South Korea) – Resigned after South Korea’s group-stage exit.

5. Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay) – Left his role after Uruguay’s elimination in the group stage.

6. Sebastián Beccacece (Ecuador) – Departed after Ecuador’s Round of 32 defeat to Mexico.

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7. Ronald Koeman (Netherlands) – Resigned after the Netherlands lost to Morocco on penalties in the Round of 32.

8. Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) – Left his position following Germany’s Round of 32 penalty-shootout defeat to Paraguay.

9. Carlos Queiroz (Ghana) – Resigned after Ghana’s Round of 32 loss to Colombia.

10. Roberto Martinez (Portugal) – Leaves following Portugal’s Round of 16 defeat to Spain.