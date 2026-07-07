France captain Kylian Mbappé has condemned Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla over comments directed at him after his country’s World Cup round-of-16 victory against Paraguay, describing the lawmaker’s remarks as “despicable” and “racist”....

France captain Kylian Mbappé has condemned Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla over comments directed at him after his country’s World Cup round-of-16 victory against Paraguay, describing the lawmaker’s remarks as “despicable” and “racist”.

Mbappé scored the only goal of the match as France defeated Paraguay in a tense encounter on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

However, the result was overshadowed after Amarilla, a 61-year-old lawyer and member of Paraguay’s Authentic Radical Liberal Party, criticised the Real Madrid forward in posts shared on social media.

The senator referred to Mbappé as a “colonised Cameroonian” and accused him of attempting to portray himself as French, while also describing the 27-year-old as “resentful, arrogant and ugly.”

In one of her posts on Instagram, Amarilla claimed Mbappé appeared nervous during the match and criticised France’s performance despite their victory.

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“He was nervous and scared stiff for the whole match,” she said. “Just like the rest of his team. They couldn’t score a single goal, and they won by the skin of their teeth.”

She added: “The only thing many of us hold against the Albirroja is that they didn’t give him a good open-handed slap after the match was over. And I’m not even a football fan.”

Reacting to the comments, Mbappé hit back at the Paraguayan lawmaker in a post on X, accusing her of promoting hatred and racism.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position.”

The France captain said the senator’s comments did not represent Paraguay, praising the country’s players for their efforts at the World Cup.

“You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.”

Mbappé further accused Amarilla of damaging the reputation of her country with her remarks.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.”

He added that he would continue to speak out against discriminatory comments.

“I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”

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The French Football Federation (FFF) also condemned the senator’s comments, describing them as unacceptable and announcing plans to pursue legal action.

“The racist remarks made by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla targeting Kylian Mbappé are utterly abhorrent and unacceptable. How can anyone make such comments?”

The federation said the remarks were criminal and should be investigated.

“These remarks are criminal and deserve condemnation. They must be prosecuted, here and elsewhere. The FFF is referring the matter to the public prosecutor’s office with a view to legal proceedings.”

The FFF added that it would continue to support players affected by discriminatory attacks and remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.