Belgium Thrash USA 4-1 To Reach World Cup Quarter-finBelgium produced a dominant display to defeat the United States 4-1 in Seattle on Monday, booking their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup....

Belgium Thrash USA 4-1 To Reach World Cup Quarter-finBelgium produced a dominant display to defeat the United States 4-1 in Seattle on Monday, booking their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Charles De Ketelaere starred for the Red Devils with a first-half brace, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added second-half goals to complete an emphatic victory at Lumen Field.

The United States, hoping to reach only the second World Cup quarter-final in their history, struggled throughout the contest despite the return of striker Folarin Balogun from suspension.

Belgium took the lead in the ninth minute when De Ketelaere finished from close range after Nicolas Raskin’s headed pass found him unmarked inside the penalty area.

The Americans briefly restored parity through Malik Tillman’s deflected free-kick, but their celebrations lasted less than a minute as De Ketelaere headed home his second goal following an excellent cross from Leandro Trossard.

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Belgium remained in control after the break and extended their advantage in the 58th minute after a costly mistake by goalkeeper Matt Freese.

The American goalkeeper’s attempted clearance fell straight to Vanaken, who calmly lofted the ball into the empty net from distance.

Lukaku completed the scoring deep into stoppage time, blasting home from close range after another defensive error.

The defeat marked the fourth time in the last five World Cups that the United States have been eliminated in the Round of 16, with their only exception coming in 2018 when they failed to qualify for the tournament.

Adding to the Americans’ disappointment, captain Christian Pulisic was forced off in the 59th minute with a right foot injury after appearing to twist his ankle while attempting a shot.

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U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted his side fell well below their standards.

“We were not the same team that during the tournament showed the quality. It was a very bad day. In a World Cup, when that happens, you don’t get another chance,” he said.

Midfielder Tyler Adams also acknowledged Belgium’s superiority.

“We gave them good chances and they finished them. It was too easy for them today. We had an opportunity to do something special, but we fell short,” Adams said.

Belgium will now advance to the quarter-finals, while the United States head home after another disappointing Round of 16 exit.