Roberto Martinez's time as Portugal head coach has officially come to an end....

Roberto Martinez’s time as Portugal head coach has officially come to an end.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his official X page reported on Monday that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has parted ways with the Spaniard following Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He said, “BREAKING: Roberto Martinez LEAVES Portugal head coach job, it’s over.

Portuguese Federation to appoint new head coach next.”

Martinez’s departure comes just hours after Portugal suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s final FIFA World Cup campaign and bringing the curtain down on the manager’s three-and-a-half-year spell in charge.

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The 52-year-old took over Portugal in January 2023 after leaving Belgium and guided the Seleção to the 2025 UEFA Nations League title. However, despite boasting one of the most talented squads in world football, Portugal fell short at both UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with many supporters questioning the team’s tactical direction and inability to maximize its attacking talent.